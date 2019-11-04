The living room extends into the great outdoors with a spruce deck.
Sævik designed the wood tub in the bathroom, which features an adjacent sauna. The Inxx A5 faucet is by Mora.
Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
Van Beek’s extra space is home to her office. She works on a Tense table by Piergiorgio and Michele Cazzaniga and Flow chairs by Jean Marie Massaud, both for MDF Italia.
