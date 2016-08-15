An interplay of geometries in what Khanna calls "the belly of the building." Uplights create new angles of light, raw concrete retains a rough edge and square pool tiles add texture and color while offsetting the perforated circles. The dropped ceiling at right is part of a small balcony overlooking the pools; beneath it is a sitting area.
To Sua Ocean Trench Dubbed by some as the "most magical swimming pool in the world," To Sua Ocean Trench is a site that has to be seen to be believed. The grotto is located in Lotofaga village, on Upolu island in Samoa. The awe-inspiring 98-foot hole formed when volcanoes erupted on the island, causing a huge natural crater with a labyrinth of underground pools leading to the South Pacific Ocean. Insider tip: While the azure grotto might seem tranquil, changing tides can cause big waves and a strong current inside the trench. Talk to locals to gauge the tide on the day of your visit, and climb down the teetering ladder with care. Photo by Anthony Britton #samoa #swimming #travel #naturalpools
Clad in copper panels that Holl had fabricated by the Kansas City, Missouri, company Zahner, the house is daylit by a host of rectangular skylights (inspired by the musical staff) punched through the roofs and the pool’s floor.
To enhance the home's floating effect, the rear yard features a pool that conceptually emerges from additional small pools of water that extend from under the house. Once the water reaches the backyard, it then flows over the infinity edge and back onto the landscape. Courtesy of Marvin Windows and Doors.
Outdoor lounge chairs by Richard Schultz sit on brick floors. The pool’s changing pavilion features a full bathroom.
the BIG BLU Group has been building pools since 1968.
The terrace off a bedroom holds chaise longues from Design Within Reach. “When we laid out the project, the eucalyptus tree was going to go away,” says Walker. “But then we thought, if we move the foundation a little bit, we can probably save the tree.”
To free up space, beds, shelves, and a sofa appear to be built into the wall. To accommodate the gentle curve of the "unit," the architects selected birch plywood. A large window is opposite of the beds.
Like the pavilion holding the public spaces, the structure containing the bedrooms is clad in glass on the interior sides facing the courtyard, allowing a constant connection to the outside. Rodriguez (with dog Lupe) designed the steel stairs leading from the mezzanine-level home office to the master bedroom below. The stairs were fabricated by Austin-based Steel House MFG.
The bedroom is enclosed with a glass wall. A blackout curtain can be drawn closed for privacy. An IKEA cabinet and white lacquered shelves help to provide plenty of closet space.
The bedroom is to the immediate right of the entrance; the architects selected plywood for interior surfacing for the warm tones it provided. The aluminum spacers allow for easy installation—they have greater tolerances for gaps as compared to other joints—while doubling as a decorative element.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
