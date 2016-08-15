To Sua Ocean Trench Dubbed by some as the "most magical swimming pool in the world," To Sua Ocean Trench is a site that has to be seen to be believed. The grotto is located in Lotofaga village, on Upolu island in Samoa. The awe-inspiring 98-foot hole formed when volcanoes erupted on the island, causing a huge natural crater with a labyrinth of underground pools leading to the South Pacific Ocean. Insider tip: While the azure grotto might seem tranquil, changing tides can cause big waves and a strong current inside the trench. Talk to locals to gauge the tide on the day of your visit, and climb down the teetering ladder with care. Photo by Anthony Britton