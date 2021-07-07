An assortment of Le Creuset pieces in Agave. The champagne-gold knobs complement the earthy hue.
An assortment of Le Creuset pieces in Agave. The champagne-gold knobs complement the earthy hue.
The rooms, featuring sloped ceilings, feel small and intimate. In the guest bedroom, there is a custom bed and a Swedish school desk found on eBay.
The rooms, featuring sloped ceilings, feel small and intimate. In the guest bedroom, there is a custom bed and a Swedish school desk found on eBay.
Set cover photo