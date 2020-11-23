Floral wallpaper in a soothing green hue wraps this workspace designed by Jessica Helgerson Interior Design. The botanical pattern, paired with the rich green trim and ceiling, creates a calm atmosphere that ties back to nature.
Around the corner from the dining area, the nearly original kitchen features several large windows overlooking the front yard. The space is filled with mix of new and vintage appliances, as well as the original cabinetry and countertops.
The living room is painted in Dulux Raven Plume. "I saved a bit of money by going with Dulux paint, and put the savings towards more expensive lighting," says Julia. The pendant lamp is a George Nelson Saucer Bubble Pendant Light, which was designed by George Nelson in 1947 and first produced by Herman Miller in 1952.
A built-in banquette clad in House of Hackney's Meh Mey print in a velvet blush wraps around the communal kitchen, which is currently closed to guests due to COVID-19.
The showers are clad in ceramic tiles painted to celebrate native plants and flowers.
New York City–based architecture and interior design firm Fogarty Finger transformed this propeller factory into a stylish, modern home that gives a firm nod to its industrial past. The firm preserved the building’s historic facade and the original company sign.
Street facade
A couple transform their backyard into a botanical children’s playland and an ideal entertaining spot.
A lush garden pergola in the backyard of the Greenwich Village Townhouse offers a reprieve from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Owner-architect Lyle Bradley moved the stairs in his home against a party wall, and a new skylight above the staircase now bathes both floors in natural light. In the living room, the stair's lower step reaches out to form an arm, while the ascending stairs create a natural incline for cushions.
This room feautres an Adrian Pearsall sofa, Workstead Sling Chairs, an antique British colonial mahogany bed that is used as a coffee table, Workstead Lodge Chandelier 3, and Jim Bindman floor lamps.
The facade of the original bungalow remains, but hardly hints at what is set behind it.
A brick fireplace divides several spaces and sightlines within the otherwise open-concept floor plan. In the background, floor-to-ceiling mahogany cabinetry creates privacy and a transition along the hallway into the master suite.
A brick fireplace divides several spaces and sightlines within the otherwise open-concept floor plan. In the background, floor-to-ceiling
Because they also dampen the sounds of the city, the garden is a peaceful retreat, even though it’s located next to the road.
A wide hallway separates the main living spaces from the bedroom wing. Here is a look at the elegant master bedroom, which features direct access to the eastern portion of the outdoor terraces. A spacious dressing room is also included.
The apartment's main living room features original parquet floors and a feature wall painted in an ultramarine blue—the color having been matched to Le Corbusier’s original palette. A 1962 Arco lamp by the Castiglioni brothers drapes over the space.
An approach to the villa leads down a lush drive as the white, cubic form slowly appears. Le Corbusier's original design included a communal space on the first level, along with two master suites on the second level—the Steins occupied one while de Monzie resided in the other. The second level also housed additional guests suites.
The archways progress throughout the interior, leading residents from one room to the next. A second courtyard is situated between the kitchen/dining area and a staircase that leads to the loft. Teak flooring in the kitchen/dining area contrasts with the lime plaster walls, adding warmth to the space.
Designed by local firm Hogg & Lamb, a Queensland cottage known as B&B Residence has been thoughtfully extended with a crisp, new facade to better connect to its subtropical setting. The owners' minimalist sensibilities informed the aesthetics, which have been guided by an elegant, bleached palette and stripped-back surfaces.
Wenes incorporated artful furnishings into the private spaces: In the living room, a leather chair by Maarten Van Severen is beneath a lamp by his son, Hannes Van Severen, of design duo Muller Van Severen.
The kitchen features hacked IKEA cabinets—Brit and Daniel built custom fronts and side panels out of Valchromat, a recycled engineered wood. The cabinets are topped with black steel, which extends up the wall as backsplash. “We wanted to find an inexpensive way of doing a really terrific kitchen,” says Daniel. “The metal, which is a cold-rolled sheet of blackened steel, is a unique material that will develop a patina over time, but will also be super durable—and again, very cost effective.”
The blush-colored Rojo Alicante marble table in the center of the kitchen doubles as a dining table and kitchen island. A Craiglist score for $200, the table is another kitchen hack conceived by the architects. “It was really a diamond in the rough. Originally, it was a rectangle shape, in a weird ’90s, Italian kind of style, covered in a thick, resin-like finish that made it look almost orange,” says Daniel. The table was honed down to soften its color, and its top was reshaped with rounded corners.
The master bedroom is now a sophisticated retreat with a meaningful connection to the backyard. A Ted Boerner bed purchased at San Francisco’s HEWN rests atop a Rug Company rug.
Framed snowy views from upper floor to ski hills beyond through wall to wall full height windows
Custom oak clad kitchen integrates wall and floor finishes
Wood burning stove on concrete plinth in living room
