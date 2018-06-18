Bathroom 1
By using color, wood, and polished concrete floors, this apartment in Berlin is full of personality. In the kitchen, polished statuario marble covers both the island's countertop and the backsplash in the custom kitchen cabinet block. PSLAB designed the light fixtures, and the island has open shelving incorporated into it for easy access to cookbooks and other reading material.
It was the surf and the artsy vibe that attracted Eric Grunbaum to Venice Beach, California, 18 years ago. An avid surfer and creative director for an advertising agency, he thrives on lively environs. So it&rsquo;s no surprise that he turned to the Los Angeles&ndash;based architect Barbara Bestor to design a house for him near the Pacific. Bestor, the chair of graduate studies at Woodbury University School of Architecture, has a formidable reputation in Southern California for her bohemian modernism, and for Grunbaum, she created a 2,000&ndash;square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath home that harbors a traditional sensibility with a contemporary heart. From the deck off the master bedroom, Grunbaum looks across his front yard. Bestor designed the second story to float over the ground “like a cloud.” Grunbaum guides us on a tour of his modern surf shack.
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
Photographer: Michael Moran
KALLISTA, Laura Kirar Marble Console Table
Architect Barbara Bestor added a striped floor of Santander Granada Tile, Douglas Fir cladding, and Granada Serengeti tile flipped to create a one-of-a-kind pattern on the wall.
A skylight in the compact bathroom opens the space, and green tiles give the room a spa-like feel.
Because it’s a small space, it was possible to make everything pristine,” says Dulkinys, standing in her dream bathroom, outfitted with full-slab Carrara marble, a Duravit sink, and fixtures by Dornbracht.
Linden used standard 2x2 daltile in the bathroom, but swapped out individual tiles to create a custom pattern. The toilet is by Duravit, the sink and cabinet are by Ikea, and the faucet is Kohler.
The bathroom’s width and reinforced handrails accommodate Wansbrough’s needs.
Uninterrupted cement flooring was chosen for the mezzanine. The cement extends to the bed and bathtub block, while the exposed ductwork and black beams above dramatically accentuate the ceilings.
The architecture firm L. McComber Itée demolished a sloping ceiling in this Montreal attic to create a bright, roomy live-work space.
"I put everything that I've always loved into this house," says Tyler—and that includes white tiles edged with gray grout in the bathroom, a design move previous clients had balked at.
In the renovated bathroom, a freestanding bathtub sits beneath a skylight that runs the width of the room. A large mirror hangs above the vanity, which is outfitted with a butcher-block countertop. Black mosaic tiles were used on the floor.
In the bathroom, there is a Catalano sink with Kohler fixtures, Artemide's Tolomeo lamp, and an Ikea mirror. To cut costs, the tiles are "the cheapest wall tiles from Home Depot," capped with a Quadec Schluter finish, Havart says.
Carrara marble clads the spacious bathroom.
A skylight illuminates the neutral master bathroom, letting bathers contemplate the clouds. The faucets and tub are by Brizo, and the sinks are SlabHaus.
A Toto toilet and bathroom sink, with a faucet by GROHE, are illuminated by a Leucos light fixture. Birgit Piskor designed the sculpture in the garden beside the shower.
Pros: Also known as composite quartz, engineered quartz comes in a wide range of colors and textures with the general durability of real stone slabs, but with the ease of manufacturing and installation of a man-made product. As a result, engineered quartz isn’t as expensive as other natural stone countertops. Cons: On the other hand, customers can expect to see these qualities reflected in the price of engineered quartz, which can be on the higher end. Quartz also doesn’t handle extreme heat as well as granite does.
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.
There used to be walls; now Barbara Hill's bed offers views not just of Houston, but also a French farm table surrounded by a sextet of black and white Harry Bertoia chairs for Knoll.
For the Happy D.2 line, Sieger Design updated its Happy D. collection from 1998. Like the initial configurations, Happy D.2 has a curvy, D-shaped silhouette. The proportions have been slightly refined and the furniture now comes in a linen-fronted option, shown here on the vanity and wall storage.
The bathroom mirrors the same materials, colors, and design principles as the rest of the building.
The bed is from Room & Board.
A sliding door separates the upstairs hall from the master bedroom, furnished with a pair of Donald Judd chairs.
A shallow built-in bathroom shelf.
Mirror by MAP for Sabi, $160 Not only is it irresistibly cute, Sabi’s mirror is also designed for universal use. Installation is a breeze: Punch out the to-scale template from the packaging and hang it with the included adhesive or easy-mount screw.
#bath #spa #bath&spa #modern #interior #shower #chicago #fern Photo courtesy of Ranquist Development
Philippe Starck's modern Library Kitchen won an imm Cologne 2011 Interior Innovation Award.
Measuring is key. Once you’ve decided on your ideal vanity size, confirm that you have enough clearance around any opening doors, shower stalls, and drawers, as there is nothing worse than installing a big new vanity and not being able to open the bathroom door all the way.
A wall of three-inch-wide cedar slats contrasts with the tile backsplash.
In the kitchen, Dedo stools by Simone Simonelli for Miniforms pull underneath a poured-in-place concrete countertop.
