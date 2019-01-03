The Cabin is used by a couple with a young child, who spend their weekends here while a larger country home is under construction.
The 17th-century farmhouse is made entirely of natural stone.
One challenge was connecting the heart of the building to the backyard on the steep slope, but avoiding making the home feel like two distinct parts.
To keep energy use naturally low, the living spaces are oriented towards the north while deep eaves and walls with R-25 insulation mitigate solar gain. Large windows let in cooling cross breezes and include built-in, operable shading devices.