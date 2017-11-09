This 1930s black timber shed near the town of Eichgraben in Austria was converted by Vienna practice Franz &amp; Sue into a writing studio, playhouse and guest room, accessed through a trapdoor, with a fully glazed gable that looks out to the treetops.
A grille of walnut slats, designed by Syme and made by the local millworkers MCM, delineates the edge of a new stair with open treads made of hot-rolled steel. Tall Bulthaup cabinets mark the edge of the dining area; Evans, a mechanical engineer, had them custom-made to conceal heating ducts that vent almost invisibly through the top edge.
The kitchen features cabinets from Bulthaup’s B3 line and a hearth made of ironspot brick. Evans and his wife, Susan Wilson, bought the wall clock at Habitat in London.
In the kitchen, the cabinetry is by High Country Cabinets and the countertop is Caesarstone.
A custom table designed by Jones features a pull-out bench on one side and 1C dining chairs by Room B on the other; the Globo pendant is by Viso.
Expansive windows allow Shannon and Cory to entertain their family and friends year round—inside and out!
When Jeremy and Robin Levine remodeled their house in the Eagle Rock district of Los Angeles, they chose to keep it at the scale, if not the style, of other houses in the neighborhood. They expanded it back and front by building shady decks around existing trees. The sliding, slatted doors of triple-panel wood reinforce the inside-outside living experience.
Set at the edge of Stoney Lake in Ontario, Canada, is a photographer's home, studio, and boat house designed by Toronto-based studio GH3. The glass box unites landscape and architecture while providing ideal spaces for photography, programmatic functions for living, and boat storage.
Open to the valley, the home lets the Shopes fully experience the seasons, even the sound of the Hudson River’s ice cracking in winter.
Overlooking the Hudson River, Allan Shope’s nearly 3,000-square-foot sustainable home features handmade furniture and an undulating floor, all crafted from the site’s felled black walnut trees.
Surrounded by wheat fields on a high-altitude plateau stands a small glass house and a solid, traditional barn. The owners, inspired by Philip Johnson’s Glass House, wanted a refuge that opens up to the prairie and mountains.
Architect Reinhold Andris has lived in this house in southwestern Germany since 1998. Fifteen years on, the structure remains emblematic of his modernist perspective. "It’s a very open architecture," he says, noting the near-invisible steel frame and pervasive use of glass.
The formerly dark basement kitchen now feels much lighter, thanks to the addition of white oak floor boards, bright plaster walls, and floor-to-ceiling windows that let in garden views.
The new kitchen borrowed space and light from the original courtyard. The spirit of the courtyard remains with the buffer between the kitchen and the exterior wall. The cabinets are from Ikea, the countertops are quartzite, and the grill top is from Bertazzoni.
Their creative confections may ruin our diets, but we’re happy to be their taste testers anytime.
Contemporary materials like zinc and glass contrast with a cast iron facade and slate roofs.
A marble wet room features a freestanding tub by Victoria and Albert and dual showers, while another shower on the terrace offers the option of washing outdoors. A 12-foot wooden door swings back to reveal a dressing room.
The double-height living room provided the perfect opportunity to combine the homeowners' love of art, literature, and travel, allowing them to fill the 24-foot shelves with books and collected artifacts. A wood-burning sustainable fireplace by Wittus adds a broad stroke of warmth.
Though the front of this 1880s home in Adelaide, Australia, maintains a traditional facade due to strict heritage laws, the rear is modern eye candy at its best. See more of the home.
The home's white stucco exterior is actually a thin layer of stucco spread over a modern EIFS (Exterior Insulation and Finishing System) from Dryvit.
While Audax reconstructing the front facade with restored brick, wood trim, and new stucco, they built a new modern addition onto the back. They also rebuilt the roof to reflect the original design, which ensures that the house still feels like one residence.
Taking inspiration from barns, warehouses, Case Study Houses, and Japanese residential architecture, architect Marcus Lee and his wife, Rachel Hart—an architectural model maker—created a unique timber-framed home in Hackney, London. In the kitchen, the Corian kitchen island unit acts as a real hub with a television tucked away under the worktop. However, the kids sit at the island for breakfast and other meals, and when guests come, they end up sitting there and talking while the owners are cooking.
Fully enclosed by glass, Hiller’s kitchen and living room give the feeling of being in a tree house.
A family's dream of living in a converted warehouse becomes a reality when Zen Architects successfully transforms a leaky warehouse from the 1960s into a bright and airy family home—without compromising on comfort or energy efficiency. Bright yellow subway tiles complement dark teal cabinets and colorful dishware.
Bar
Accessible Kitchen
