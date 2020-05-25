A protected outdoor space is tucked beneath the new addition. "When you have an opportunity to breathe new life into a typology, which is indicative of a period, that's a good job to have," says Cuddington.
The materials, Japanese-style burnt wood, Canadian dark wood, and concrete, accentuate simplicity while simultaneously adding depth.
A young couple, their son, and two rescue beagles model a grounded lifestyle from their Venice, California tiny home.
Whitney placed storage baskets and tins on the bathroom's open shelves to avoid visual clutter. A found branch functions as a towel rack beside the shower.
At night, the living room transforms into West's bedroom, where he watches projected movies and television shows.
Finished with a ceiling and dining table set, the second-floor patio is an optimal entertaining space.
For the bathroom, Puyana laid two tones of gray tiles in diagonal stripes, bringing something unexpected to an otherwise pedestrian material.
In the living area, sofas and a chair by Piero Lissoni for Cassina join a floor lamp by Michele de Lucchi for Artemide.
“The steeply sloping site provides three unique spaces—the living attic, the pool deck, and the garden terrace.”
Encourage your imaginative niece, nephew, neighbor, sibling, or child to grow their creativity and curiosity with these fun-filled gifts.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
To date, the pair and their pals have built a compound complete with sheds, tree decks, a pavilion, a wood-fired hot tub, an outhouse, an outdoor shower, and, now, a redwood cabin where an ever widening network of friends gather for skill-sharing workshops and events.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
To add more space to her petite Florence apartment originally designed by Roberto Monsani, architect Silvia Allori incorporated fold-down furniture and storage into the white laminate walls that also support bookshelves.
To most eyes, Ezequiel Farca’s 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City looked like a teardown. Even the lot itself—shallow and crammed against a steep hillside—wasn’t particularly alluring. But Farca saw through all the restraints to create a spa-like refuge in one of the world’s most energetic cities. "It’s is such a hectic place. You’re bombarded by so much information the moment you step into the streets," says Farca, who first gained prominence as a furniture and interior designer. "So we envisioned this house as a retreat, a kind of a temple." The rooftop courtyard is lined with a verdant mix of indigenous plants, including banana trees, palm trees, lion’s claw, Mexican breadfruit, and native vines. The chaise longues were designed for Farca’s EF Collection.
The spiral stairs were fabricated in the Bay Area and shipped in the same container as the furniture.
A huge window next to the dining area is punctuated by a steel X form.
The home's upper floor features copious amounts of untreated pine. Five large cross-braces keep the timber frame rigid. The royal blue Ikea kitchen, Noguchi Cyclone dining table for Knoll, and Karim Rashid Oh chairs for Umbra all made the trip from the mainland in a twenty-foot-long shipping container. Above the wall-mounted credenza, a colorful painting of the Puma moonrise is by local artist Arthur Johnson.
The living room, which opens directly to an ipe deck, is separated from the dining area by a central spiral staircase.
The living area, with its pair of sleeper sofas and Ikea coffee table, doubles as the guest bedroom when not being enjoyed by Kurokawa. It is framed by floor-to-ceiling screen walls. Details of the home's construction, such as the simple cuff that attaches post to beam, are purposefully left exposed.
Mike Kurokawa and Paul Fishman set out for the beach from their house in the Puna region of Hawaii. A bridge leads from street level to the upper floor of the house, which is situated in a natural depression, or kipuka.
The dark cedar-stained lanai is the cozy, attractive center of activity at Kūono .
When designing her weekend getaway in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, architect Fernanda Canales knew the remote nature of the plateau and erratic weather conditions would prove tricky. In addition to withstanding the harsh climate, the house would need to also be self-sufficient. To embrace the beauty of the landscape while being open to sun exposure, the home wraps around four courtyards. Brick and concrete with high thermal mass create the foundation; its red hue and rough texture are juxtaposed against smooth concrete and wood inside. A unique facet to the home are the arches in the roofline—barrel-vaulted ceilings span the family room and all the bedrooms.
This cedar-wrapped barrel sauna stands apart with its acrylic bubble end cap. Panoramic view saunas are available in lengths ranging from six to eight feet, and the larger ones can hold up to eight people.
This sauna features a separate shower and changing area that is illuminated by a large skylight and separated from the sauna by a glass panel. The unit is designed for off-the-grid use with solar panels and a wood-burning heater.
The interiors of Iglucraft’s saunas are wrapped in aspen, and they’re available with electric or wood-burning heaters.
Iglusaunas can be found in many interesting spots around the world. The company offers smaller and larger sizes, and the unique shapes feature handcrafted shingled exteriors.
