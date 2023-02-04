SubscribeSign In
“We did a lot of things for us that some clients are hesitant to do, like shou sugi ban. Our idea is that the house and materials will weather over time. They will change, but that’s part of the beauty of it,” says Maria. Here, the double wall lamps are by DCW Editions. Real Good Chairs in copper line by Blu Dot surround the wooden table by Ethnicraft.
"I wanted to create a really timeless base throughout the house while still incorporating some punches of color in areas like the bathrooms and in some of the furnishings,
White oak casework compliments the master suite.
In Brad’s music studio, slanted hemlock ceilings enhance the acoustics, which were overseen by George Augspurger of Hollywood’s Sunset Sound fame. The floor is a 12-inch-thick floating concrete slab. A custom work table, designed by Colter and fabricated by Stephan Roggenbuck of Conscious Wood Work and David Wade, sits across from a Steinway grand. The amount of light in the studio is intentionally unorthodox. “I wanted to see the day change and feel a connection to the outside world,” says Brad.
Set behind the couple’s Silver Lake home, the two-story structure has a crisp white board–and–batten exterior.
Pattison calls the <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">automated front gate, comprised of three </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">enormous powder-coated aluminum panels that slide behind a concrete wall, an engineering feat.</span>
Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
An existing, tall Douglas fir stands sentinel at the left corner of the property outside the concrete wall. Pattison planted Colorado blue spruces in front of the Corten steel infills.
living
The Entrée
60's classic furniture combined with modern lighting in the dining area flows on through to the living area, ensuring, at all times, one has a view of the ocean and the headland.
The built-in plywood bunks in the children’s room were designed by STEG.
