For the historic home, the SHED team chose to incorporate E-Series windows from Andersen. “We use Anderson E-Series windows regularly on our projects, as they are affordable, high-quality, code-compliant windows,” says Hale.
The 1930s farmhouse was originally comprised of small rooms clustered around a central hearth. Taking down interior walls, compartmentalized rooms were traded for an open plan, better organizing the space for social gatherings.
Originally lacking views of the scenic landscape, the home’s new dormer windows and sliding glass doors open it up to its surroundings on the reconfigured south facade.
Mary Ellen House—named for the street it sits on—is defined by its characterful material palette and double A-frame form. “The double-arch windows give the sharp A-frame lines a soft touch,” explains architect Rob Diaz. The oak shutters and stucco finishes on the exterior hint at the interior palette, which celebrates Madera heart oak flooring throughout.
The same large format porcelain was used for the exterior patio, which is flush with the thresholds on the sliding glass doors. Blaine added a small bumpout at the end to accommodate a larger primary suite shower.
Before: Very little was changed about the rear façade in the remodel.