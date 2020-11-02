Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
Jonathan Schurgin
Follow
7
Saves
Followers
Following
Brass hardware adds a pleasing contrast.
Target Group's Hand Painted collection
The bedroom area in the pink house is framed by an arch opening.
Interior designer Ponnie Tan of EightyTwo infuses a Singapore apartment with a striking play of tones, forms, and graphics.
The spaces are cleanly defined by color blocking—as seen here in the canary-yellow living room.
The laminated plywood kitchen cabinet doors are reminiscent of midcentury design.
The shower in the principal bathroom is a sunflower-yellow niche.
Set cover photo