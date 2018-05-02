Studhorse | Olson Kundig
Designed by architects Rick Shean and Christopher Simmonds, a project in Quebec, Canada, was a winner of the 2014 Architects Challenge, a collection of annual submissions each year that display architectural creativity and feature Marvin Windows and Doors. On our Design for Humankind panel, Christine Marvin will represent a family business dedicated to accommodating residents of all abilities.
By balancing the light from a variety of sources and ensuring that every corner was illuminated, Terry Ohm increased the feeling of expansiveness in the 12-and-a-half-by-14-foot kitchen.
Designers Christopher Robertson and Vivi Nguyen-Robertson conceived their house as an unfolding sequence of simple geometric forms: a low concrete wall, a concrete cube, and a boxclad in Siberian larch.
A pair of LC2 chairs by Le Corbusier are ideal spots for watching the river down below. The Womb chair by Eero Saarinen is a close second.
Viewed from a good distance down the slope running to the Union River, the Maison Amtrak is clearly oriented toward the river. The deck is sheltered from the neighbors’ view by Cohen’s bedroom to the right and the living room at left.
The living room features a vintage credenza by Jens Risom, a Room & Board loveseat, and a CB2 coat rack. By raising a portion of the ceiling in the center of the room, “the idea was to create a big visual door to the inside,” López says.
The Opdahl House, designed by Edward Killingsworth for Richard and Joyce Opdahl, is located on the island of Naples, in Long Beach, California, and the design responds to the constraints imposed by the compact site.Unlike the neighbors, whose homes unflinchingly abut their property lines, Killingsworth set the Opdahl House 42 feet back from the street, dedicating half of the lot to a dramatic entryway that includes a carport, garden, and reflecting pool. The effect is one of entering a private sanctuary.
When renovating a house in McAllen, Texas, for his brother-in-law’s family, architect Luis López designed an overhang with concrete beams that protects the front entrance from the area’s frequent rain. A large front window was inserted to provide views through the house to the backyard.
Amidst the vintage furnishings—including pieces by Hans Olsen, Paul McCobb, and Hans Wegner—Stevens works an array of musical gear.
The double-height living space looks out to the reflecting pool and entry. A George Nelson Bubble Lamp, Edward Wormley Long John Bench, and Van Keppel Green settee and table were among the home’s original furnishings.
A slatted walkway leads into the new library, which the Gimons have outfitted with a Topissimo rug by Nani Marquina, Grove Garden wallpaper from Osborne & Little’s Tara collection, and a pink Chroma Sassy sliding wall panel by 3form.
To match the original mahogany paneling, a set of new cabinets, crafted by by Benchmarc Woodworking, are installed in the kitchen. Dark bronze anodized doors from Fleetwood open up the space to the courtyard.
Mahogany paneling, original to the house, was reused as much as possible.
The sideboard in the dining room is by Florence Knoll.
The chairs and end table in the living room are of Eric’s design.
Luke and Keegan overrun the rest of the space with painting and TV watching.
Luke channels Jimi on the concrete floor of the open living and dining room.
Over time, shingles had been added on the front facade. Referencing Claude Oakland's original drawings, the firm removed and replaced them with vertical grain Kayu-Batu siding. The balconies, also covered with wood shingles, received a plaster finish.
