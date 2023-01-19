One of the home’s many sliding cedar shutters opens to reveal a spectacular vista.
The master bathroom has a floor-to-ceiling windowed corner that holds a Belle freestanding tub by Progetto and in-wall fixtures by Copper Bath.
Sitting eight feet off the ground, Erica and Eduardo Heidenreich’s island retreat in the Paraná River delta, north of Buenos Aires, is built to withstand the remote wetland’s periodic flooding.
“The interior’s muted palette is calming and doesn’t overpower the home’s relationship to nature. When you’re inside, you note what’s outside,” says architect Sofie Thorning.
A Ravenhill Studio sconce hangs on the exterior siding.
An outdoor fireplace and courtyard create what Twohill calls a distinct “territory” between the main house (right) and the new addition while maintaining privacy for both dwellings. “The courtyard is particularly important because the family loves being on the ground,” he says. The stools are from Martin’s furniture company.
Martin designed and built the partition between the bedroom and living area (a bookcase on one side and a wardrobe on the other) to allow air and light to flow through the 474-square-foot space. The living area has a rug from Pampa and vintage Narvik seating designed by Fler and restored by Martin.
Approach from autocourt as the house sits atop a high point overlooking the rolling valley beyond.
As evening sets in, the home glows like a lantern.
The clients have filled Spyon Cop with a collection of vintage Mid-Century modern pieces, including the coffee table, sideboard and dining chairs.