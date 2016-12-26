Work It “We wanted to open up the back of the house, but there’s nothing to look at,” says Dana. “So we decided to put something in our yard as a focal point, to create our own view.” The architects came up with a glass-walled studio, which Dana uses as her home office. The architects mounted a steel I-beam that spans the yard, with holes drilled at eight-inch intervals for maximum flexibility of use. Right now it’s used for Ikea play equipment, but later they plan to hang a hammock and a movie screen. ikea.com
Gesner (shown here in the circular main house) welcomed us in to explore his home. He told us how he believes round design is one of the easiest and best ways to build so that you don’t lose any space without sacrificing a strong structure. “Everything else in the universe is round and exists in cycles—plants, the sun, the way the planets orbit,” he continued.
The dramatic spiral staircase was handmade by a local artisan.
The living room is furnished with a Vita modular shelving system from MDF Italia, a Lili coffee table by Add Interior, and a custom sofa by Linea P International. The Dot cushions are by Hay.
Atop the spiral staircase, a custom iron bench is festooned with Turkish throw pillows from SophiesBazaar.
The master bedroom includes an armoire by Kastella and a chandelier by Lambert & Fils. A portion of the ceiling was pared back to expose the underside of the original roof.
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
Rydingsvärd often cooks out on his terrace, which offers a view of Mount Royal. The volume housing the sauna is clad in cedar planks that were painted black. The door and windows are by Alumilex, and the custom outdoor shower is by Avantage Plus.
Emilie Bédard and Maria Rosa Di Ioia of EM Architecture gave Erik Rydingsvärd’s top-floor apartment in a Montreal triplex a subdued, modern look that evokes his native Denmark. The range hood and satin-finished teak cabinets are by Kastella. The floors are Douglas fir and the walls are spruce, painted white.
The family retreat abuts a rocky cliff in Herfell, Norway. The central cabin provides communal living spaces, while the two cabins that flank it are used as private sleeping quarters.
In the kitchen, artist Riley McFerrin installed custom floating shelves.
With the help of Sarah Zames of General Assembly Design, Brian Crano and David Craig merged two apartments into one while preserving their general layout. One apartment serves as a space for entertaining while the other, housing a bedroom and home office, retains a more intimate character.
The stone and wood structure was designed to complement with its surroundings. Here, the Douglas fir tongue-and-groove boards are arranged horizontally, elsewhere on the original facade they were aligned vertically.
A 24-foot corner window frames a pastoral scene to the north. Steel elements inside the house resonate with the exterior cladding, and both old and new furnishings. Enough House sleeps five and includes a full bathroom and kitchen.
The stainless steel kitchen was custom designed by them. #A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
Lambeth Marsh House
Concealed speakers from James Loudspeaker, scattered throughout the indoor and outdoor rooms, let the residents stream music from their phones. A trio of love seats and a coffee table from Henry Hall’s Tru/Pure collection form another outdoor room.
Overhangs around the perimeter help prevent interior heat buildup and glare.
Subway tile, another fixture of the urban landscape, envelops the bathroom.
A mix of DSW and DSRA Eames Plastic Side Chairs from Vitra are seated at the dining table, which extends from a stainless steel countertop.
A concrete fireplace sits at the intersection of the staircase and the living room. The chandelier is a MCL-R3 lamp by Serge Mouille.
Dominic Houser's no-nonsense longhouse in the Hebrides of Scotland—an archipelago on the northwest coast—features a blue that mirrors the color of the ocean. The vaulted space and uncluttered interiors are perfect for Houser's regular meditation practice.
