The Poul Henningsen pendant lights the stairwell. A cactus garden runs the length of the front yard and extends into the house.
In 2015 the Fabricius & Kastholm desk bo-555 was manufactured for the Santa Monica Residence. Before that, it hadn't been manufactured for more than two decades.
There are generously proportioned nine-foot-high ceilings throughout the Desert House. Marmol Radziner designed and built the outdoor table and benches from reclaimed Douglas fir.
The open living and dining plan is flooded with natural light. The wicker PK22 lounge chairs are by Poul Kjaerholm for Fritz Hansen. The suspension lamp is by DePadova.
Ocotillo was placed in key areas as a great structural focal point.
Groupings of succulents accent the home’s entry path and pool area.
Living room-VILLA CP
The kitchen, decorated with many of Pucci's prints, features a table Trejos designed.
Trejos incorporated a variety of reused and recycled material into the project, such as shipping pallet tables, beds made from recyclyed plastic, and couches crafted in Costa Rica.
Open shelves and sleek cupboards line one wall of the living room. The floor-to-ceiling glass door leads to the exterior courtyard, which is bounded by the perforated brick wall.
Wooden ceilings ground some of the home's more industrial features in its organic setting.
An Eames lounge and a rug from HD Buttercup.
A Jøtul Direct Vent Gas Stove anchors the living space that seamlessly connects with the outdoors through massive, operable glazing by Fleetwood. Aside from the custom built-in bench, the chairs and furnishings are by Ligne Roset.
The brick found in the backsplash and island was chosen for its sympathetic materiality that is forceful enough to blend in with the native steel, while the boldly grained Zebra wood casework adds warmth and character.
Official LLC installed a built-in desk and bed platform in Pool House. The high windows offer a glimpse out to the backyard, and curtains provide privacy when desired.
Pool house interior with built-in desk and bed platform
Strategically placed windows allow ample natural light to illuminate the single-story interior.