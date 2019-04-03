City Cabin | Olson Kundig
The garden was designed by Portland Japanese Garden curator Sadafumi Uchiyama, and is accessed by the many sliding glass panels.
Pipeline LED light by ANDlight in Vancouver
'73 BMW 2002
In the kitchen, the mother of pearl light fixture—which was installed by the Little family in the 1970s—is surrounded by three concentric rings of dark blue tiles from Sausalito-based Heath Ceramics. Liebermann actually installed Heath tiles in the kitchen, baths, pool, and fountain.
Today, everything in the house is either completely original, or was carefully updated by this family who owned and cared for it for 50 years. You’ll find the full listing through Eric McFarland.
A new extension connects with the pool deck and lawn.
During the daytime, the house is completely illuminated by natural light. Other energy-efficient features come in the form of the house's super thick building envelope, radiant floor heating, and cross-ventilation.
Dada
Single-Door DishDrawer dishwasher by Fisher &amp; Paykel From $649 Available in single- and double-drawer models, Fisher &amp; Paykel’s DishDrawer is a godsend for all kinds of spatially challenging kitchens.
Black and white kitchen tiles add visual interest to this stunning modern kitchen by IKEA.
The kitchen is marked by its Wolf gas range, white Carrara marble countertop bar, and Cobb Rise & Fall pendants by Original BTC. The architect designed a custom wine glass holder, which hangs nearby.
Tribeca Manufacturing Building New York–based architect Andrew Franz undertook the renovation of a landmark circa-1884 former soap warehouse in Tribeca, originally designed by George W. DaCunha in the Romanesque Revival style. Franz reorganized and modernized the six-story building—which retains its original 16-foot beam ceilings, brick walls, timber columns, and elevator winches from the former freight shaft—by incorporating steel, glass, handmade tile, and lacquer to complement the masonry and heavy timber. An interior courtyard and rectangular mezzanine are situated below the original 16-foot gull-wing ceiling planes.
The
Method Homes is a custom manufacturer of precision–engineered, prefabricated, modern structures. Master craftsmen create their modular homes, commercial structures, accessory dwelling units, and garages. This 4672 sq. ft.
Though the front of this 1880s home in Adelaide, Australia, maintains a traditional facade due to strict heritage laws, the rear is modern eye candy at its best. See more of the home.
Brammy and Kyprianou hung Koura pendant lights by New Zealand designer David Trubridge above the dining area. Their organic forms and diamond-shaped shadows create intimacy in the vast space. Among Bilardo’s contributions were the black tulipwood cabinetry and ceiling and the cantilevered concrete countertop that appears to go through the glass wall.
A matrix of rooms separate and connect around the L-shaped bathroom and storage cores made flexible by concealed doors at their ends.
The residents collaborated with the architects to achieve the sharp graphic sensibility they desired. Part way through the project, they realized the space would be more compelling in muted tones.
Shophouses are a staple of Southeast Asian urban architecture. A team of designers including Yong Ter, Teng Wui, Andrew Lee, and Edwin Foo renovated this shophouse into a contemporary sanctuary over the course of two years. They left the roof completely open from the beginning of the original airshaft to the back of the house. The heart is a cooking/dining area with a 13-foot-long Indonesian table made from a single piece of teak.
West Facade
When renovating a house in McAllen, Texas, for his brother-in-law’s family, architect Luis López designed an overhang with concrete beams that protects the front entrance from the area’s frequent rain. A large front window was inserted to provide views through the house to the backyard.
front elevation / design rendering [huntington harbour mid-century addition + renovation, orange county california]
The great room in the 2,800-square-foot house that architect Drew Lang designed for his family in the Hudson Woods development north of New York City features generous amounts of white oak, which he says is his favorite material.
All of the wood in the house—including the oak flooring, paneling, cabinetry and stairs—comes from companies run by the Hickman company in Pennsylvania. "They have a compelling story that we were very drawn to and embraced," Lang says. "They're a fourth-generation family-owned business, and they own and manage their own FSC-certified forest. They process their own wood, mill it into flooring, and sell directly."
The landscape design, by Anna Boeschenstein of Grounded, followed a 2,200-square-foot extension by Formwork architects Robert and Cecilia H. Nichols. The front door is painted in Chinese Red by Sherwin-Williams.
The driveway has a permeable surface.
