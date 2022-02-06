The home’s master bedroom and living room face south for optimal landscape views. A large outdoor deck emphasizes the home’s indoor/outdoor connection.
The western facade features a pavilion-like area, where the family can dine outdoors together. A long, narrow corridor runs along the southern facade, leading to the different rooms of the house.
The house’s angled roofline mimics the wooded hillside behind it.
Over 1,700 square feet of steel decking wraps around the elevated home.
A closer peek at the kitchen. Here, you can see how the counter extends to the outdoor patio.
A splash band of black Richlite wraps the base of the building to protect the timber siding from the snow and rain.
Caterpillar House
Set on five acres, the three pavilions total 2,900 square feet. They gently fan out in a semicircle “like the charms on a necklace,” Suzanne says. The pair recruited landscape designer Bernard Trainor to help integrate the house with the land.