“The building is listed on a historic register, both inside and out, which means it’s especially difficult to run,” says Claus, ruminating on why the Association Auguste Perret agreed to let him rent Perret’s apartment. “In many ways, I think it was an answer to their prayers: income from someone who understood the space and in no way wanted to tamper with it.” A framed vintage Michelin map of France—“the same one my parents used to drive us around,” says Claus—leans against the oak-paneled wall in the bedroom, alongside an AJ floor lamp by Arne Jacobsen and a lacquered metal Fronzoni 64 bed by A.G. Fronzoni.
Designed by Cal Poly Pomona students, this factory-built Wedge cabin prototype features plywood interiors for a raw and rustic vibe.
The plywood-lined communal area is flanked by separate units that contain matching bedrooms.
For the spatially challenged, think vertically: lofted beds make every inch count.
Nido House, Finland
The landscape design, by Anna Boeschenstein of Grounded, followed a 2,200-square-foot extension by Formwork architects Robert and Cecilia H. Nichols. The front door is painted in Chinese Red by Sherwin-Williams.
Previously “leftover” space, a secluded deck featuring two green Loll chairs offers stunning views of downtown.
#outdoor #exterior #outside #deck Photo courtesy of Daniel Henessy
The cantilevered deck juts out from the home. “You really feel like you’re floating,” Harnkess says.
This São Paulo jungle oasis by Studio MK27 was chosen for the completed residential category.
