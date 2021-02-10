Michael Benjamin Lerner of the band Telekinesis collaborated with local prefab builder NODE to build a 392-square-foot DADU in Lerner’s Seattle backyard. The builder took care of design, permitting, site prep, and the foundation and framing. Michael tackled the finish work.
Exterior portrait of owners Michael and Amiee
Ryan Johnston, a longtime collaborator of Patrick’s, designed and built the sound system. The stove is by Morsø; the sectional is from IKEA.
Whitewashed walls provide a simple backdrop for a table and chairs from IKEA and pendants by Dear Human.
“It’s the biggest one you can get,” says Patrick Powers of the shipping container he revamped and moved to Salt Spring Island, British Columbia. Steel frames hold ample glazing, including a pair of custom 2,000-pound sliding doors.
In the Casa Mami living room, the soft contours of the Cloud Sofa by Marcel Wanders complements the graphic lines of the Confetti terrazzo coffee table by Fish and Pink. A Vifa speaker keeps the tunes coming.
Over five months, Naude and Brown renovated their desert bungalow into a design retreat and second home for themselves, baby Rico, and their dog, Mona.
The couple welcome visitors to Casa Mami, a thoughtfully curated, secluded desert getaway.
The living room provides a cozy gathering place anchored by a vintage fireplace from Urban Americana and Cle Tile backsplash. A circular Weave Rug pulls the space together.
In the kitchen and dining area, the Akoya pendant by Rich Brilliant Willing hangs over a Bend Goods Bistro Table; the Hoist Sconce over the Signature Hardware kitchen sink and faucet is also by RBW. A Material Kitchen cookware set and Kinto coffee set outfits the kitchen, along with Neenineen ceramics and Snowe glassware. A SMEG fridge adds a retro touch.
Naude and Brown took notes from legendary designers Luis Barragán, Jacques Grange, and Terence Conran for Casa Mami. Lounge chairs and the Confetti table from LAUN adorn the entry.
Against the backdrop of the mountains, the home’s upper volume appears from afar to float weightlessly in a sea of native grey rock, cacti, deep green agave, ocotillo, and yuccas that blanket the hillside.
The home’s elevated upper volume dramatically perches above a canyon 30 feet below. Horizontally stretched Series 670 Fixed Windows offer postcard views of downtown El Paso and Juarez. At the end of the hallway, another fixed window precariously overlooks a steep drop to the canyon below. “There are constantly little nose smudges on the window because the best way to experience this lookout point is to press yourself right up to the glass and feel like you’re flying,” say Dale and Darci.
“The landscape disruption and grading were kept to a minimum so the desert feels like it grows right up to the threshold of the home,” reflect Darci and Dale. “The terraces to the east are meant to be a transition from the wild and rugged desert landscape to a more cultivated desert garden that becomes more curated and manicured as you get closer to the home.” State-owned land to the east offers both inspiring beauty and built-in privacy for the master suite.
The home’s master suite integrated a Series 600 Multi-Slide Door to flexibly connect with the outdoor space beyond. “In the bedroom, we wanted the ability to open the sleeping area to the garden or to open the bathroom to the garden. The Multi-Slides were perfect for this flexibility,” explain Dale and Darci of their selection.
When the multi-slide door is open, the kitchen’s barrier to the outdoors completely disappears. “The kitchen is one large open space that almost acts as a ‘stage’ for the nightly cooking process,” say Darci and Dale. Walnut millwork and polished concrete floors anchor the family cooking and gathering space.
An expansive Series 600 Multi-Slide Door seamlessly connects the kitchen with the outdoor pool and terrace. “Some spaces like the kitchen and dining want to have a nearly unobstructed connection to the exterior and the view beyond,” explain Dale and Darci. “The large expanse of glass here makes it feel as if you are right outside.” The sizable opening allows sunlight to pour into the home, while the deep overhang mitigates solar heat gain.
The stacked basalt stonework, a traditional building technique in the local architectural vernacular, beautifully marries a modern corner window from Western Window Systems in the home’s living room. Viewed straight on, this low corner opening frames southwest views of the horizon with Mount Cristo Rey at the center.