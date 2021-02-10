“The landscape disruption and grading were kept to a minimum so the desert feels like it grows right up to the threshold of the home,” reflect Darci and Dale. “The terraces to the east are meant to be a transition from the wild and rugged desert landscape to a more cultivated desert garden that becomes more curated and manicured as you get closer to the home.” State-owned land to the east offers both inspiring beauty and built-in privacy for the master suite.