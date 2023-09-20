SubscribeSign In
New sliders by Fleetwood open wide to the pool deck, which was redone to match what had been there originally.
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
Nikki and her mom can enjoy one another's company in the kitchen after a short walk across the garden.
Architect Fredrik Nilsson and author Keshni Kashyap blend Scandinavian modernism with a measure of Indian style to create a thoroughly L.A. home.
