Buble Blob sofa, Duke coffee table, and black leather Pelle Plus chair by Arketipo.
Buble Blob sofa, Duke coffee table, and black leather Pelle Plus chair by Arketipo.
Jaipur Zinfandel carpet.
Jaipur Zinfandel carpet.
Luceplan Counterbalance floor lamp and Ditre Italia sofa.
Luceplan Counterbalance floor lamp and Ditre Italia sofa.
Frattino table by Miniforms.
Frattino table by Miniforms.
Dining chairs by Billani W.
Dining chairs by Billani W.
Keys Cucine kitchen cabinets and countertop.
Keys Cucine kitchen cabinets and countertop.
Woo Furniture bar stools.
Woo Furniture bar stools.
Artwork by Ukrainian artist Artem Prut.
Artwork by Ukrainian artist Artem Prut.
The living room connects to a small balcony.
The living room connects to a small balcony.
Serenzo oak flooring.
Serenzo oak flooring.
Though devoid of period ornamentation, the attic loft follows the same monochromatic palette and feels like a natural extension of the ground floor.
Though devoid of period ornamentation, the attic loft follows the same monochromatic palette and feels like a natural extension of the ground floor.
A hand-assembled metal staircase leads up to the attic floor.
A hand-assembled metal staircase leads up to the attic floor.
The glass dividers in the bathroom are hand-crafted by Ukrainian craftsmen.
The glass dividers in the bathroom are hand-crafted by Ukrainian craftsmen.
Tres bathroom accesories.
Tres bathroom accesories.
Artwork by Ukrainian artist Bohdan Burenko, and Artemide bedside lamps in the bedroom.
Artwork by Ukrainian artist Bohdan Burenko, and Artemide bedside lamps in the bedroom.
A sparse wooden desk and ample black cabinetry are elements that can be used as modern home office ideas. Vibrant natural light floods the room with light despite the dark background in this expansive modern home office in a heritage apartment in Kiev.
A sparse wooden desk and ample black cabinetry are elements that can be used as modern home office ideas. Vibrant natural light floods the room with light despite the dark background in this expansive modern home office in a heritage apartment in Kiev.
Set cover photo