Buble Blob sofa, Duke coffee table, and black leather Pelle Plus chair by Arketipo.
Jaipur Zinfandel carpet.
Luceplan Counterbalance floor lamp and Ditre Italia sofa.
Frattino table by Miniforms.
Dining chairs by Billani W.
Keys Cucine kitchen cabinets and countertop.
Woo Furniture bar stools.
Artwork by Ukrainian artist Artem Prut.
The living room connects to a small balcony.
Serenzo oak flooring.
Though devoid of period ornamentation, the attic loft follows the same monochromatic palette and feels like a natural extension of the ground floor.
A hand-assembled metal staircase leads up to the attic floor.
The glass dividers in the bathroom are hand-crafted by Ukrainian craftsmen.
Tres bathroom accesories.
Artwork by Ukrainian artist Bohdan Burenko, and Artemide bedside lamps in the bedroom.
A sparse wooden desk and ample black cabinetry are elements that can be used as modern home office ideas. Vibrant natural light floods the room with light despite the dark background in this expansive modern home office in a heritage apartment in Kiev.