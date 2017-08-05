Access to the art studio is created by an exterior staircase clad in reclaimed wood
Backyard tree-less house made from 60 year old reclaimed fence
Architect: YAMAMAR Design, Location: San Francisco, California
In Japan Style we explore the proliferation of Japanese design and how it's been folded into the story of modernism. Our cover story is actually in San Diego, and we hit a Japanese-inspired home in Edinburgh, Scotland too. Photo by: Daniel Hennessy
Protected by an overhang, and floating above ground level, this tertiary space is known in traditional homes as the "engawa." To sustain a unified look throughout, the floor and ceiling are clad in ipe wood.
