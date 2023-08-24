Paper Alarm Clock by Joon&Jung “JoonJungPaperClock” $ 140.00 for one "If you've never heard of Joon&Jung, please by all means research them. We have a soft spot for quirky sureal design objects, especially ones that pay homage to great Fluxist artists, and these guys nail down that aesthetic. This fully-functioning alarm clock is made from collected paper and is complete with labeled buttons and knitted cord. This product comes with a return envelope so that once the owner has finished using the clock, he or she can return it to be recycled and refurbished for a new owner’s use."