A design dream team connects a 1980s dwelling to its spectacular site in Paradise Valley, Arizona
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
Floor Plan of Glen Road Residence by Risa Boyer Architecture
City Cabin floor plan
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
Architect Gustavo Penna designed a 484-square-foot sustainable home in Brazil using glass and blocks made from mining waste and concrete.
A cylindrical glass staircase with Western red cedar and painted steel mullions dominates the front of the house. The stair treads, along with the floor, are made of recycled spotted gum.
The custom-built shaker-style cabinets are made of ultralight plywood and topped with Glacier White Corian countertops.
Beckmann and Trowbridge have recently expanded The Lautner to create The Lautner Compound, which includes The Lautner, The Park—a 10,000-square-foot open-air event space—and a newly acquired 1957 Californian bungalow called The Ranch House. All the buildings and facilities on the compound were masterfully restored and furnished to reflect the spirit of Lautner.
The home’s dramatic triangular facade is nestled into the natural surroundings and features an expansive entry with a geometric carport.
