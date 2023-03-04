SubscribeSign In
Large stones, mature bamboo, fountains, and acacia trees create a Zen-inspired backyard. Other notable amenities of the property include a large lap pool, detached guest house, and a two-car garage.
Large stones, mature bamboo, fountains, and acacia trees create a Zen-inspired backyard. Other notable amenities of the property include a large lap pool, detached guest house, and a two-car garage.
A fireplace and large outdoor patio sit opposite the pool and inner atrium and creates a warm gathering place for visitors.
A fireplace and large outdoor patio sit opposite the pool and inner atrium and creates a warm gathering place for visitors.