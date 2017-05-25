Elqui Domos, a hotel in Chile’s Elqui Valley offers “observatory rooms” – three-level wooden cabins on the upper slope of the land that offer direct sightlines towards the dramatic scenery outdoors.
Elqui Domos, a hotel in Chile’s Elqui Valley offers “observatory rooms” – three-level wooden cabins on the upper slope of the land that offer direct sightlines towards the dramatic scenery outdoors.
This kitchen combines functionality and affordability with minimalism and clean lines. The solid wood and plywood are completed with MDF panels and come in two options, natural oiled or varnished.
This kitchen combines functionality and affordability with minimalism and clean lines. The solid wood and plywood are completed with MDF panels and come in two options, natural oiled or varnished.
A pair of environmentally attuned architects combined adjoining properties in a Los Angeles canyon to house their modernist menagerie. With exposed industrial materials for finishes, the interior includes hand-troweled, waxed concrete floors, Douglas fir beams, and sealed-plywood ceilings. The open kitchen’s island, topped with soapstone, doubles as a bookcase for the living room.
A pair of environmentally attuned architects combined adjoining properties in a Los Angeles canyon to house their modernist menagerie. With exposed industrial materials for finishes, the interior includes hand-troweled, waxed concrete floors, Douglas fir beams, and sealed-plywood ceilings. The open kitchen’s island, topped with soapstone, doubles as a bookcase for the living room.
The stamped tin ceiling, fabricated by a local Brooklyn tinsmith, gives rich texture to the main floor. It's complemented by a sleek Henrybuilt kitchen and a Lacanche stove. Photo by Tara Donne.
The stamped tin ceiling, fabricated by a local Brooklyn tinsmith, gives rich texture to the main floor. It's complemented by a sleek Henrybuilt kitchen and a Lacanche stove. Photo by Tara Donne.
A Carrara marble backsplash adds cool contrast and a sense of drama when set against the custom oiled-steel black cabinetry in the renovation of the kitchen in this A. Quincy Jones home in Los Angeles.
A Carrara marble backsplash adds cool contrast and a sense of drama when set against the custom oiled-steel black cabinetry in the renovation of the kitchen in this A. Quincy Jones home in Los Angeles.
Because the kitchen is so open, Erik designed it in such a way that there’s room for everything from cookbooks to wine racks. Even the Viking stove hood disappears into the counter at the touch of a button. “People ask if we spend a lot of time cleaning, but that’s just not the case. There’s a place for everything.”
Because the kitchen is so open, Erik designed it in such a way that there’s room for everything from cookbooks to wine racks. Even the Viking stove hood disappears into the counter at the touch of a button. “People ask if we spend a lot of time cleaning, but that’s just not the case. There’s a place for everything.”
All appliances in the kitchen are from Thermador, save for a Miele dishwasher. Bright white Caesarstone bounces yet more light into the space.
All appliances in the kitchen are from Thermador, save for a Miele dishwasher. Bright white Caesarstone bounces yet more light into the space.
Local building nostalgia and the majestic surrounding mountains guide Geneva architect Simon Chessex in designing a young couple’s modern dream house, built on family land.
Local building nostalgia and the majestic surrounding mountains guide Geneva architect Simon Chessex in designing a young couple’s modern dream house, built on family land.
© Vojteck Ketz courtesy of Marta Nowicka &amp; Co.
© Vojteck Ketz courtesy of Marta Nowicka &amp; Co.
A walnut-topped table and Womb chair, both by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, offer a cozy spot for reading.
A walnut-topped table and Womb chair, both by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, offer a cozy spot for reading.
Vintage lover Sarah Benson worked with local firm Bright Designlab to gently update her 1925 home in Portland, Oregon. In the kitchen, Moroccan cement tiles featuring a blue Hex Dot pattern by Popham Designs cover the floor.
Vintage lover Sarah Benson worked with local firm Bright Designlab to gently update her 1925 home in Portland, Oregon. In the kitchen, Moroccan cement tiles featuring a blue Hex Dot pattern by Popham Designs cover the floor.
A desk inside of the the hotel's spacious rooms.
A desk inside of the the hotel's spacious rooms.
A wood-burning stove from Harvia, of Finland, heats the sauna. The pavilion’s rough-cut pine walls are treated with tar, a preservative that yields a time-worn aesthetic.
A wood-burning stove from Harvia, of Finland, heats the sauna. The pavilion’s rough-cut pine walls are treated with tar, a preservative that yields a time-worn aesthetic.
The Cubo lamp by Cerno features a lamp that swivels out from the base for more focused light (such as when reading) and tucks behind a shade for ambient lighting.
The Cubo lamp by Cerno features a lamp that swivels out from the base for more focused light (such as when reading) and tucks behind a shade for ambient lighting.
Bookmark your reading materials by perching them on the detachable birch resting pole.
Bookmark your reading materials by perching them on the detachable birch resting pole.
In Brooklyn’s Prospect Heights, this townhouse by Etelamaki Architecture has a spa-like bathroom with mixed materials that include a slate wall behind the double sinks, which are suspended on a teak vanity. The freestanding tub sits on a raised wooden bed that continues up the wall behind it. Photo by Mikiko Kikuyama
In Brooklyn’s Prospect Heights, this townhouse by Etelamaki Architecture has a spa-like bathroom with mixed materials that include a slate wall behind the double sinks, which are suspended on a teak vanity. The freestanding tub sits on a raised wooden bed that continues up the wall behind it. Photo by Mikiko Kikuyama
Melbourne is the location of the Canny-designed Lubelso Hawthorn Concept Home where one of the bathrooms has large, soft grey tiles on the floor that continue up the sides of the shower walls. A skylight above the shower keeps the space full of light. Photo by Derek Swalwell
Melbourne is the location of the Canny-designed Lubelso Hawthorn Concept Home where one of the bathrooms has large, soft grey tiles on the floor that continue up the sides of the shower walls. A skylight above the shower keeps the space full of light. Photo by Derek Swalwell
A built-in bench by the window is a cozy perch for Tyler. The herringbone flooring looks like wood but is actually man-made.
A built-in bench by the window is a cozy perch for Tyler. The herringbone flooring looks like wood but is actually man-made.
The Miconos Floor Lamp, designed by Ernesto Gismondi for Artemide, is a floor luminaire that provides diffused incandescent lighting. The orb diffuser is made of transparent hand-blown glass and the handle is accented by a chrome-plated steel handle. This lamp is 15% off until October 22, 2015.
The Miconos Floor Lamp, designed by Ernesto Gismondi for Artemide, is a floor luminaire that provides diffused incandescent lighting. The orb diffuser is made of transparent hand-blown glass and the handle is accented by a chrome-plated steel handle. This lamp is 15% off until October 22, 2015.
ARNE JACOBSEN Desk lamp, designed for the Aarhus City Hall, 1938-1941. Photo: Phillips.
ARNE JACOBSEN Desk lamp, designed for the Aarhus City Hall, 1938-1941. Photo: Phillips.
ALVAR AALTO Early adjustable table and headboard lamp, model no. A703, designed 1957. Photo: Phillips.
ALVAR AALTO Early adjustable table and headboard lamp, model no. A703, designed 1957. Photo: Phillips.
The Deadstock Catherine Table Lamp from Castor is a stunning example of the possibilities of mixing materials. Centered around a cylindrical shade salvaged from a defunct lighting factory, the Catherine Lamp is supported by a precisely machined brass stem and cantilever, which is supported by a Carrara marble base that was salvaged from the First Canadian Place in Toronto. The structure of the lamp enables it to be adjusted, making it easy to redirect light as needed.
The Deadstock Catherine Table Lamp from Castor is a stunning example of the possibilities of mixing materials. Centered around a cylindrical shade salvaged from a defunct lighting factory, the Catherine Lamp is supported by a precisely machined brass stem and cantilever, which is supported by a Carrara marble base that was salvaged from the First Canadian Place in Toronto. The structure of the lamp enables it to be adjusted, making it easy to redirect light as needed.
The piece is made from bent aluminum and white oak or walnut.
The piece is made from bent aluminum and white oak or walnut.
As the brand continutes to grow internationally—they now have stores in New Zealand and Melbourne, Australia—their focus remains local. All pieces, like the Line table and table lamp, both seen here in black, are manufactured by Shelling and his team of artisans in their Clevedon studio.
As the brand continutes to grow internationally—they now have stores in New Zealand and Melbourne, Australia—their focus remains local. All pieces, like the Line table and table lamp, both seen here in black, are manufactured by Shelling and his team of artisans in their Clevedon studio.
Natural materials and simple geometries are key elements of the collection.
Natural materials and simple geometries are key elements of the collection.
This vintage advertisement showcases the original collection of Bubble Lamps, including pendants, sconces, and floor lamps.
This vintage advertisement showcases the original collection of Bubble Lamps, including pendants, sconces, and floor lamps.
The brass shade on this swinging, wall-mounted lamp by Onefortythree arcs 180 degrees. The base is done in a matte black powder-coat finish and the brass shade measures 4.5 inches in diameter.Socket and wiring are rated for up to 300watt bulbs. ($295)
The brass shade on this swinging, wall-mounted lamp by Onefortythree arcs 180 degrees. The base is done in a matte black powder-coat finish and the brass shade measures 4.5 inches in diameter.Socket and wiring are rated for up to 300watt bulbs. ($295)
Composed of two simple components, the Brick Lamp has an industrial look that will complement a rustic interior or provide a distinctive contrast to a sleek, modern room. In two different shades of black, the Brick Lamp is a neutral light with a sculptural slant. Designed by Philippe Malouin, the lamp is comprised of a perforated concrete brick and an aluminum cylinder outfitted with an LED array. The LED can be moved in a variety of places, making it an adjustable lamp for a desk, nightstand, or shelf. The Brick Lamp’s horizontal LED is balanced by the substantial, vertical brick, making the lamp a balanced light source.
Composed of two simple components, the Brick Lamp has an industrial look that will complement a rustic interior or provide a distinctive contrast to a sleek, modern room. In two different shades of black, the Brick Lamp is a neutral light with a sculptural slant. Designed by Philippe Malouin, the lamp is comprised of a perforated concrete brick and an aluminum cylinder outfitted with an LED array. The LED can be moved in a variety of places, making it an adjustable lamp for a desk, nightstand, or shelf. The Brick Lamp’s horizontal LED is balanced by the substantial, vertical brick, making the lamp a balanced light source.
The Companion table lamp is lit by an LED bulb.
The Companion table lamp is lit by an LED bulb.
Räsymatto bedding by Marimekko in the studio is complemented by a green Anglepoise lamp from Sydney boutique Planet Furniture.
Räsymatto bedding by Marimekko in the studio is complemented by a green Anglepoise lamp from Sydney boutique Planet Furniture.

78 more saves

Set cover photo