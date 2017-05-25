Composed of two simple components, the Brick Lamp has an industrial look that will complement a rustic interior or provide a distinctive contrast to a sleek, modern room. In two different shades of black, the Brick Lamp is a neutral light with a sculptural slant. Designed by Philippe Malouin, the lamp is comprised of a perforated concrete brick and an aluminum cylinder outfitted with an LED array. The LED can be moved in a variety of places, making it an adjustable lamp for a desk, nightstand, or shelf. The Brick Lamp’s horizontal LED is balanced by the substantial, vertical brick, making the lamp a balanced light source.