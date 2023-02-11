SubscribeSign In
A large wood dresser provides added storage in the living area, where shiplap walls and birch paneling on the ceiling lend warmth and texture.
The tall, lean abode stands out from its adjacent neighbors by sporting a navy blue facade.
The open-plan kitchen is arranged with stainless-steel counters, cabinetry, and appliances that contrast with the Douglas fir flooring.
