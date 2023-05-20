SubscribeSign In
Backyard
Architect Burton Baldridge’s design for a house in Austin features a cantilevered upper volume with a gabled profile that was in part inspired by the work of Dutch architects MVRDV. It juts out over the patio, outfitted with chaise longues by Harbour Outdoor and Adirondack chairs by Loll.
The back patio was in a sorry state. The pool was crawling with algae, the concrete pavers were cracked, and most distressing of all, the slender wood posts supporting the roof had been clad in chunky 1980s tile. Jessy and Steve were anxious about what they might find once they were removed. “You never know what’s underneath,” Jessy says. Fortunately, the tiles came off easily and had actually protected the wood from the elements. French windows, added some years ago when the garage was illegally converted into a rental, were also discarded. “They had no business being there,” says Jessy, with a laugh.
The concrete aggregate floor runs from the interior out to the patio. The patio chairs are by Chioco Design, and the Ratio cocktail table is by local furniture brand Seer Studio.
Custom steel corner windows allow the interior to expand into the exterior spaces, making the modest home feel much larger than it actually is.
“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The pool and covered patio sit on the corner opposite of the entrance courtyard. The patio can be accessed through sliding glass doors from both the dining room and kitchen, and the master bedroom. Having lived on the site for so long, designer Jamie Chioco was able to quickly make informed decisions about the design—for example, one of the neighbors uses his backyard for large family gatherings and barbecues, and so it was decided early on to not to have many openings on that facade in order to give both homes privacy.
