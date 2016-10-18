The home, clad in natural Australian timber, enjoys a sense of lightness thanks to slender columns that let it float over the dunes. The driveway and entry, at the rear of the building, have an understated design to build to the interior's magnificent ocean views. Firm director Phil Snowdon explains, “By creating an architectural form that draws your eye and leads you up the steep driveway, we could engage new visitors in a welcoming process that first reveals the object and then slowly reveals the main event, being the view."
Native grasses, large wood timbers, and plentiful amounts of stone help maintain the sense of “living close to nature” that the Treadwells desired.
The structure sits lightly on a stone patio that cuts into the hillside site.
A reclaimed-wood fireplace is a defining feature in the living room.
Architect Mary Ann Schicketanz created a 1,900-square-foot home in Big Sur, California, that hugs its hillside site.
The house is about 3,000 square feet with six bedrooms, four of them on the second floor, surrounding a stairway to the large open space below where cooking, dining, game-playing, and movie-watching take place.
In the main bathroom, Art Deco crown molding reminds residents of the house’s past. New fixtures include white laminate cabinets and sinks and faucets by Roger Seller.
“The house almost doesn’t exist, but serves as the subtle cloak between inhabitant and environment.”—Cynthia, resident
The upstairs showers are particularly ingenious: Operable skylights loom above, and perforated, galvanized-steel platforms open up to spacious, sunken bathtubs.
“Keeping the kitchen and bathrooms simple saved money for the important things,” Harkness explains. They went with a soothing color palette and hardware from Reece.
The bathrooms are lined in luxurious Estremoz marble.
The entrance is immediately flanked on its left by a mudroom for hiking gear and the bathroom.
The wall and floor tile in the bathroom is from Statements Tile. The fixtures are Kohler.
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures.
In the bathroom beneath the stairs, copper fixtures and subway tile feel at once sensitive to the home's roots and very of the moment. It is this attention to cohesiveness that the Don't Move Improve! award seeks to recognize.
Getting a Solatube tubular daylighting device is painless. Their national network of dealers offers free in-home consultation and comprehensive installation services.
The master bathroom strikes a balance between the desires of both parties. Warm wood cabinets and floors mingle with the darker glass and stone setup in the shower area. “Although this was very much Lisa’s addition, there was an understanding between the two that Bruce had to be part of it,” Valerio says.
In one of the home’s three bathrooms, a TOTO toilet is illuminated by LED light fixtures from OSRAM. Simple square-shaped skylights and windows allow natural light to fill the space.
When designer Barbara Hill decided to renovate her 1960s condo in Houston, Texas, she stripped the bathroom down to its bare bones and saw beauty in the blemishes. photos by: Dean Kaufman
Home Renovation Tip: Decide on a Sensible Scope of Work
Milestones' cement plaster covers the walls of the minimalist bathroom. The Scola sink from Duravit is accompanied by a chrome Grohe Essence faucet and Hansgrohe's Croma Green Showerpipe.
Canary yellow doors keep the house from feeling austere. The sliding function also saves space.
In the master bath, a custom raised Silestone sink is surrounded by a teak countertop and Porcelanosa glass tiles. Teak slats anchor the glass-enclosed shower.
Echoing the facade, dark stone and wood are used throughout the interiors.
White Thassos floor and wall tile from thassos.com lines the bathroom surfaces. The vanity is custom, the sink and shower faucets are from Lacava, and the sink is Decolav. Photo by Frank Oudeman.
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
The bedroom opens directly into the master bathroom to complete the open feel.
Because the house is narrow and long (16 by 68 feet), the design team decided to create a huge open-air space to light the interior naturally. Two retractable motor-driven canvas canopies shelter the space during Singapore’s frequent rains.
A seamless extension of the bedroom, the master bathroom is an open-concept wet room. The bathtub and graphic sink are by Wet Style, and bath accessories are Keuco Edition 11.
In the marble-paved bathroom, the architects employed a simple trick to get the most out of the small space. Since the ceilings were already high, they raised the floor level about two feet to fit a Dornbracht bathtub beneath the shower. “By doing so, we also gained a storage space under the bathroom floor, and the window, without moving it, suddenly was in the right place!” Eugeni says. The shower head and sink are by Duravit.
In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.
The residence’s two bathrooms present distinct material identities: In the main bathroom, located on the lower level near the couple’s bedroom, a custom stainless-steel bathtub designed by Gil contrasts with a wall clad in silver travertine.
The bathroom’s width and reinforced handrails accommodate Wansbrough’s needs.
Langston-Jones decked out the bathroom with Vola taps with Erco light fixtures.
The blue bathroom tiles were inspired by a “Corbusian use of color,” according to the architect, and take advantage of the lowered floor to create a metaphorical step into a pool. The corrugated metal continues throughout, even wrapping around the walls of the shower.
The bathroom features Chromtech tile, a Toto toilet, Kohler vanity, and powder-coated steel countertop.
