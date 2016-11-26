Johanna Molineus’s peripatetic childhood is reflected in the Chinese and Central Asian textiles and objects found throughout her small London apartment, including a square-patterned horse blanket.
Johanna Molineus’s peripatetic childhood is reflected in the Chinese and Central Asian textiles and objects found throughout her small London apartment, including a square-patterned horse blanket.
Every Dwell photo is now a place for discovery and discussion.
Every Dwell photo is now a place for discovery and discussion.
Black OSB in a Georgian Town House by Mr Buckley Interiors
Black OSB in a Georgian Town House by Mr Buckley Interiors
Serge Mouille's Three-Arm Floor Lamp. Photo courtesy of Serge Mouille
Serge Mouille's Three-Arm Floor Lamp. Photo courtesy of Serge Mouille
Farca furnished the living room with a Serge Mouille three-arm floor lamp, custom sofas from EF Collection, and Surface tables by Vincent Van Duysen for B&B Italia.
Farca furnished the living room with a Serge Mouille three-arm floor lamp, custom sofas from EF Collection, and Surface tables by Vincent Van Duysen for B&B Italia.
Jane Wright, a painter and printmaker, uses one end of the building as a studio. The space served as a lanuching pad for her new interior design business, Roost Modern.
Jane Wright, a painter and printmaker, uses one end of the building as a studio. The space served as a lanuching pad for her new interior design business, Roost Modern.
Set cover photo