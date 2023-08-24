SubscribeSign In
Brook Bay Residence
Corten® steel provides a modest, low-maintenance exterior (it will never need painting) that will eventually weather to blend into the natural setting.
Inviting modern lines
The new garden shed features an outdoor shower and storage.
A Simple Plan A Marmol Radziner–designed prefab house, trucked onto a remote Northern California site, takes the pain out of the construction process.
In the new dining room, the wall is lined with built-in maple cabinetry and topped with a white quartz counter. Naber defined the bar area with floating shelves and a backsplash composed of Glazed Brick tile from Clé Tile. Knowing that the large expanse of the back wall would draw the eye, Naber wanted a unique installation for it: the Roke mural wallpaper from Anewall. "This was one of the main ideas I had going into this addition," Naber says. "I love how it looks like the ocean and really ties the indoor in with the outdoor."
Wapiti House in Wyoming
the kitchen
Roof top.
The bubble domes are a popular choice for romantic getaways.
This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.
Relation between exterior and interior spaces
The motto for the Panorama Glass Lodge states "Where the sky is," which works as a fitting descriptor for this cozy 248-square-foot vacation cabin.
Exterior
Library
Hood Cliff Retreat (Wittman Estes)
Front view, dusk
Stirrup House | Olson Kundig
“At night, the chalet is transformed. When it is dark, the mirror effect of the reflection of the interior space in the windows completely changes the cabin’s relationship to its site and makes it appear larger,” adds Rasselet.
"In response to the brief and the tapered shape of the site, we started off with two pavilions that ran parallel to the northern and southern boundaries. This approach resulted in an overlap of both structures. The intersecting part of the north wing was sliced off and made space for the central entrance and foyer. This naturally developed roof form is a contextual response to the outstanding alpine landscape" Daniel says.
Rocky Knob Sauna @ dusk
