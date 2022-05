Tech entrepreneur Sam Friedman found himself drawn to the desert after selling his app, ParkMe. He invested in a 112-acre property with an abandoned 1,600-square-foot geodesic dome, and then set to work transforming the structure into an off-grid retreat. He helmed the entire overhaul—from pulling permits and drawing up plans to developing the solar and gray water systems. He gutted and remodeled the structure with the assistance of day help and friends, while living in an on-site Airstream.