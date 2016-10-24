At street level, the wooden garage door opens its toothed maw.
New York–based studio APPARATUS unveils two new lighting collections as well as a marble furniture line at its Milan showroom. A design from the Circuit series is pictured. See it at Via Santa Marta 14.
Apparatus's new Tassle collection consists of mouth-blown glass cylinders and bronze hardware.
Wan for FLOS, 2006
Wan is the Japanese word for “bowl,” Grawunder’s inspiration for these hanging “bowls of light” that continue to be produced, as both suspension and hanging lights in various finishes.
Lines of unfinished hand polished brass and exposed bulbs make up the 'Asterix'.
Available in both emerald and clear glass, the recycled bottle shelf lighting is stabilized by 10cm of hardwood.
Detail of the tubular lighting.
Aura LightsA pared down pendant lamp that comes in a brass or copper base and a 10-or 15-inch brass ring. From $345