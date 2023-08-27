SubscribeSign In
Floor-to-ceiling windows wrap around the main living area, while sliding glass doors extend the room to the partially covered patio.
Floor-to-ceiling windows wrap around the main living area, while sliding glass doors extend the room to the partially covered patio.
In addition to a wide brick driveway, the home also includes space for covered parking.
In addition to a wide brick driveway, the home also includes space for covered parking.
"Overall, this home is an architectural gem that combines the timeless elegance of mid-century design with the serene embrace of nature,
"Overall, this home is an architectural gem that combines the timeless elegance of mid-century design with the serene embrace of nature,