This custom build by Backcountry Containers comprises two 40-foot-long containers connected by a more traditional stick-built great room.
Private areas (including bedrooms and bathrooms) are located in the shipping container “wings” of the home. The large, open great room features a kitchen and space for living and dining. The layout carefully balances secluded space with open common areas.
Multiple options and upgrades for the H03 are available, including a gas- or wood-burning fireplace and up to two walls of glass.
Within 960 square feet, the H03 by Honomobo offers a generous primary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, a second bedroom and bathroom, and an open kitchen/dining/living space.