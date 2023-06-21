SubscribeSign In
This custom build by Backcountry Containers comprises two 40-foot-long containers connected by a more traditional stick-built great room.
This custom build by Backcountry Containers comprises two 40-foot-long containers connected by a more traditional stick-built great room.
Private areas (including bedrooms and bathrooms) are located in the shipping container “wings” of the home. The large, open great room features a kitchen and space for living and dining. The layout carefully balances secluded space with open common areas.
Private areas (including bedrooms and bathrooms) are located in the shipping container “wings” of the home. The large, open great room features a kitchen and space for living and dining. The layout carefully balances secluded space with open common areas.
Multiple options and upgrades for the H03 are available, including a gas- or wood-burning fireplace and up to two walls of glass.
Multiple options and upgrades for the H03 are available, including a gas- or wood-burning fireplace and up to two walls of glass.
Within 960 square feet, the H03 by Honomobo offers a generous primary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, a second bedroom and bathroom, and an open kitchen/dining/living space.
Within 960 square feet, the H03 by Honomobo offers a generous primary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, a second bedroom and bathroom, and an open kitchen/dining/living space.