SubscribeSign In
Architect Nic Brunsdon renovated an original heritage cottage for a young family in the suburbs of Perth, Australia. The 3,229-square-foot home includes a sunken “garden room” with large sliding doors that connect the interior gathering space to a sunny green courtyard.
Architect Nic Brunsdon renovated an original heritage cottage for a young family in the suburbs of Perth, Australia. The 3,229-square-foot home includes a sunken “garden room” with large sliding doors that connect the interior gathering space to a sunny green courtyard.
Re-Open House plans
Re-Open House plans
The increased square footage and the outdoor patios are welcome additions to the home.
The increased square footage and the outdoor patios are welcome additions to the home.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
The dining space. The Joules midcentury modern chandelier was ordered from Etsy.
The dining space. The Joules midcentury modern chandelier was ordered from Etsy.
The view from the kitchen.
The view from the kitchen.
The new open-plan living/dining/kitchen space benefits from the raised ceiling height and the addition of the clerestory windows on the south, west and north sides.
The new open-plan living/dining/kitchen space benefits from the raised ceiling height and the addition of the clerestory windows on the south, west and north sides.
The tongue-and-groove wood ceiling continues right out to the soffit. The beautiful graphic cement tiles from Cle carry over into the outdoor patio, further blending the indoor and outdoor spaces.
The tongue-and-groove wood ceiling continues right out to the soffit. The beautiful graphic cement tiles from Cle carry over into the outdoor patio, further blending the indoor and outdoor spaces.
The natural material palette of stone, wood, and polished concrete is enhanced by views of the surrounding greenery.
The natural material palette of stone, wood, and polished concrete is enhanced by views of the surrounding greenery.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
The renovation opened the kitchen to the living space and added an island for increased prep and storage space.
The renovation opened the kitchen to the living space and added an island for increased prep and storage space.