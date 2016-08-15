The Schaffer's furniture includes an Eames Aluminum Group lounge chair ("and ottoman!" adds Im.) A coffee table made of glued, corrugated cardboard was the couple's first project together, when they met in college eight years ago.
The stairs are partically hidden behind a slatted ash screen that supports steel bookshelves.
A trio of resin skulls works as manly wall art above a burly end table from Urban Hardwoods and on a wall painted with ICI Paint’s Noble Grey.
MID-CENTURY MODERN TRIVET $45 – $100
Designed by Fredrick Arndt in eco-friendly American black walnut, this trivet is right up our ally. We love the variation in the wood grain pattern and the sleek and structured design. It's a perfect bit of modernity for the table.
The deck connects to the open kitchen and living room through Loewen sliding glass doors. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
Tucked into one end of the house, a desk by Florence Knoll displays Stacey’s mid-century pottery.
The clerestory windows were originally screens covered by sliding plywood panels that could be opened to allow in light and air.
Lange’s predilection for vintage design punctuates the space. The office level includes a cozy guest room with a mid-century Heywood Wakefield-esque dresser serving as a bedside table.