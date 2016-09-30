The swimming pool offers an alternative plunge to the nearby Bantam River.
The Nap seating collection in the white chevron Rivas print.
The Virgola lounge chairs in the Roseau print.
An outdoor shower was the family’s first construction project. “Doing the shower made us realize we can build things the way we want to build them,” says Meg.
