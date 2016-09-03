Structural lines are on full display in the bedroom, where ceiling beams and a plywood bed frame catch the eye.
With a built-in sofa and sleeping loft, ATLAS can accommodate three adult travelers.
Serenity now Designed to suit all the needs of a Korean family of four, the interior takes what Unsangdong calls “emotional design” as seriously as energy efficiency. This tranquil ground-floor bedroom and bath were created with the help of Japanese interior designer Kondo Noriko.
'When you do a historic restoration, it’s a great way to learn about tradition," MacKay-Lyons says. "I learned a lot from working with [local] artisans, cabinet makers, and window makers. The artisan who made the windows—his family has been making windows that way for 250 years."
All of the bedrooms, including the master, are incorporated into the program of the new house. The bedrooms are positioned on opposite sides of the second floor; one faces the street and one faces the backyard. The master bedroom bed is tucked into a concrete cube within the room.
Exposed boards that were salvaged from the original apartment were installed into the master bedroom. They provide a rustic atmosphere, enhanced by the addition of DIY industrial lighting. The bedding, curtains, and bedside tables are all from IKEA.
Wenes and Lens conceptualized a gradation of white to gray hues for the walls of the 1,500-square-foot gallery into the 4,000-square-foot home, culminating in a deep gray for the master bedroom. The room is reserved for meaningful pieces from the couple’s collection, such as a figure they found at a market in Beijing and lamps by artists Wenes represents.
A bedroom with a view of Manhattan in the Wythe Hotel.
From the northeast corner of the master bedroom, the homeowners can walk out onto a deck area to enjoy the view of the woods.
All of the beds in the house are playful custom one-off designs by Crasset, including the marionette-themed master bed, which a local carpenter fabricated from oak felled in the surrounding forest. The stone fireplace is original.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
What the original building lacked in period detailing, it made up for with massive interior spaces, natural light, and a hardy palette of wood and raw brick. Working with these loft signatures, David developed the hall’s liveable side, adding under-floor heating, and a gigantic kitchen on the upper floor running the width of the building, with a 37-foot-long solid walnut counter on top of stainless steel cabinets. This unites the dining, cooking and social spaces that run the length of the front façade on the upper floor.
Berkus has gone through over 1,000 renovations in his career and has learned some key design lessons along the way. “I have such a passion for discovering and reusing vintage building materials and architectural savage,” Berkus says. “In my last home in New York, I found a set of four doorknobs with locks from Belgium in the 1940s and I had iron glass doors installed to work around them. I knew myself to know that the knobs I touched everyday would be something meaningful to me.” Pictured, an enclosed porch in a rundown rustic cabin in Big Bear, California, updated by Lukas Machnik. Photo courtesy NBC.
