When they acquired the building, it was in shambles – broken windows and doors, no water, electricity, or gas. Over the course of two years, they set out to restore and reconstruct the building to their taste. On the first floor, there’s a large studio and showroom, as well as a guest suite. The second floor contains the bedrooms, bathrooms, and closets, while the third floor is the public space with a living and dining area with an open kitchen. The fourth floor houses the pool, sauna, gym, library, laundry, and roof terrace. The top floor pool was made possible because of a concrete fire water tank that was found in the attic and converted into a pool. #A+ZDesignStudioPhoto by Beppe Brancato