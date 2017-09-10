When current homeowner Joseph Amory purchased 3322 Ocotea Street in 2014, the 1959 residence’s midcentury plan had been corrupted. Undaunted, Amory enlisted In Situ Studio to modernize the 3,400-square-foot dwelling while preserving its midcentury roots.
Rejuvenation Cylinder Task Double Arm Wall Lamp ($349)
Flos IC C/W Wall Light ($495)
This overhead drone view shows the 15-acre property that also hosts a heated pool, river, tennis court, barn/stable, sculpture path, and rooftop observatory. The original landscaping was designed by Frank Okamura and Charles Middeleer.
It's like tree climbing, but for adults! This Upstate New York tree house is a private little sanctuary best suited for anyone who wants to get some creative inspiration off the beaten path. We'd love to hide out here for a few weeks to transform it into a writer's retreat.
Jason lounges in one of two armchairs by midcentury designer Milo Baughman in the parlor-floor living room. The wood block coffee table is by Eric Slayton, a friend of the couple, and the modular Carmo sofa is from BoConcept. A 1952 piece by French industrial designer Serge Mouille, the Three-Arm Floor Lamp—widely referred to as the "Praying Mantis," for its looming trio of arms—is a nod to the couple’s love of Parisian interiors; a branch-like chandelier by Los Angeles–based artist Gary Chapman hangs overhead.
The kitchen of this Brooklyn brownstone was updated with a white Carrara backsplash that frames the Bertazzoni range and Dunsmuir cabinetry, providing a white background that makes the Matte-black quartzite kitchen island pop.