When current homeowner Joseph Amory purchased 3322 Ocotea Street in 2014, the 1959 residence’s midcentury plan had been corrupted. Undaunted, Amory enlisted In Situ Studio to modernize the 3,400-square-foot dwelling while preserving its midcentury roots.
When current homeowner Joseph Amory purchased 3322 Ocotea Street in 2014, the 1959 residence’s midcentury plan had been corrupted. Undaunted, Amory enlisted In Situ Studio to modernize the 3,400-square-foot dwelling while preserving its midcentury roots.
Rejuvenation Cylinder Task Double Arm Wall Lamp ($349)
Rejuvenation Cylinder Task Double Arm Wall Lamp ($349)
Flos IC C/W Wall Light ($495)
Flos IC C/W Wall Light ($495)
This overhead drone view shows the 15-acre property that also hosts a heated pool, river, tennis court, barn/stable, sculpture path, and rooftop observatory. The original landscaping was designed by Frank Okamura and Charles Middeleer.
This overhead drone view shows the 15-acre property that also hosts a heated pool, river, tennis court, barn/stable, sculpture path, and rooftop observatory. The original landscaping was designed by Frank Okamura and Charles Middeleer.
It's like tree climbing, but for adults! This Upstate New York tree house is a private little sanctuary best suited for anyone who wants to get some creative inspiration off the beaten path. We'd love to hide out here for a few weeks to transform it into a writer's retreat.
It's like tree climbing, but for adults! This Upstate New York tree house is a private little sanctuary best suited for anyone who wants to get some creative inspiration off the beaten path. We'd love to hide out here for a few weeks to transform it into a writer's retreat.
Jason lounges in one of two armchairs by midcentury designer Milo Baughman in the parlor-floor living room. The wood block coffee table is by Eric Slayton, a friend of the couple, and the modular Carmo sofa is from BoConcept. A 1952 piece by French industrial designer Serge Mouille, the Three-Arm Floor Lamp—widely referred to as the "Praying Mantis," for its looming trio of arms—is a nod to the couple’s love of Parisian interiors; a branch-like chandelier by Los Angeles–based artist Gary Chapman hangs overhead.
Jason lounges in one of two armchairs by midcentury designer Milo Baughman in the parlor-floor living room. The wood block coffee table is by Eric Slayton, a friend of the couple, and the modular Carmo sofa is from BoConcept. A 1952 piece by French industrial designer Serge Mouille, the Three-Arm Floor Lamp—widely referred to as the "Praying Mantis," for its looming trio of arms—is a nod to the couple’s love of Parisian interiors; a branch-like chandelier by Los Angeles–based artist Gary Chapman hangs overhead.
The kitchen of this Brooklyn brownstone was updated with a white Carrara backsplash that frames the Bertazzoni range and Dunsmuir cabinetry, providing a white background that makes the Matte-black quartzite kitchen island pop.
The kitchen of this Brooklyn brownstone was updated with a white Carrara backsplash that frames the Bertazzoni range and Dunsmuir cabinetry, providing a white background that makes the Matte-black quartzite kitchen island pop.
Set cover photo