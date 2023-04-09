SubscribeSign In
The four bedrooms await on the lower level, each of which present a calming aesthetic.
The four bedrooms await on the lower level, each of which present a calming aesthetic.
Rounded elements serve as a visual refrain throughout the house, as in the kitchen’s cabinet pulls and in one of the living room’s windows.
Rounded elements serve as a visual refrain throughout the house, as in the kitchen’s cabinet pulls and in one of the living room’s windows.