Jens Martin Skibsted salvaged an 1890s house just outside of Copenhagen, reworking it with architect Jürgen Mayer H. The structure is a retreat for Jens, his wife, Naomi, and their children. The dining table was designed by him to accommodate 18; the legs were produced by HAY, as were the Shanghay molded plywood chairs. “The house has so many things,” explains Jens. “Every corner has a story.”