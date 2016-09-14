A modular shelf system by Alu provides a more sculptural take on the classic bathroom vanity in this Toronto home.
The Sydney home of Leanne Carter-Taylor and Trent Carter-Brugman via the Design Files.
The entire room is surfaced in white mosaics from Hisbalit; the bath fixtures are brass and sourced from a local Czech retailer.
White tile and black fixtures form a striking contrast in another bath.
Wenes asked artists from Studio Simple to devise an imaginative storage solution for the bathroom. Starting at one end of the room and working their way across, the team assembled chests and cabinets found at a thrift shop and painted them all white. “It’s like a mosaic,” says Wenes. “It’s a very personalized concept—I feel like it’s my bathroom.”
Light gray stone and stainless steel fixtures make up the palette of this clean bathroom.
Tiles from Ramacieri-Soligo brighten the bathroom, off the hall. But when it comes to modern bathroom vanities, gray, as seen here, is a popular choice.
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
In the bathroom beneath the stairs, copper fixtures and subway tile feel at once sensitive to the home's roots and very of the moment. It is this attention to cohesiveness that the Don't Move Improve! award seeks to recognize.
In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.
To create a bit more texture in the kitchen and baths, the couple added classic checkered tiles from the local hardware store—an inexpensive option that broke up the polished concrete floors spanning the rest of the house. Pavonetti designed and built the pedestal sinks using reclaimed cedar siding.
This Hamptons home was designed by Amee Allsop with fresh, all-white tiles and contrasting black fixtures which result in a crisp and clean feel.
Photo by Glen Allsop
@emilylauren.au posted this pared-down bathroom with monochromatic matte fixtures by Chanee Vijay.