SubscribeSign In
A wall painting by Hayon, one of the handful that have been placed in the apartment. These days Hayon spends as much time painting as he does designing.
A wall painting by Hayon, one of the handful that have been placed in the apartment. These days Hayon spends as much time painting as he does designing.
Furniture Hayon has created for top design brands form part of the eclectic mix.
Furniture Hayon has created for top design brands form part of the eclectic mix.
The shelving unit is one of the bespoke furniture pieces Hayon created for the apartment.
The shelving unit is one of the bespoke furniture pieces Hayon created for the apartment.
The kitchen was moved from a small space off the hallway and is now adjacent to the living area. The duck blue surfaces were made to match the floor tiling.
The kitchen was moved from a small space off the hallway and is now adjacent to the living area. The duck blue surfaces were made to match the floor tiling.
The bathrooms were modeled after Japanese ryokans. Here in the main bathroom, muted Fireclay tiles clad the shower, which features a built-in bench and Purist fixtures from Kohler.
The bathrooms were modeled after Japanese ryokans. Here in the main bathroom, muted Fireclay tiles clad the shower, which features a built-in bench and Purist fixtures from Kohler.
Likewise, the guest bathroom boasts Fireclay tiles and Kohler fixtures.
Likewise, the guest bathroom boasts Fireclay tiles and Kohler fixtures.
A Concretti sink perches atop a Concrete Collaborative terrazzo countertop. The Linear wall sconce above is from Kuzco.
A Concretti sink perches atop a Concrete Collaborative terrazzo countertop. The Linear wall sconce above is from Kuzco.