From the northeast corner of the master bedroom, the homeowners can walk out onto a deck area to enjoy the view of the woods.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
The snug attic in this former fisherman’s cottage in Copenhagen contains the homeowner’s platform bed, custom-designed by Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen to maximize storage and fit the unusual space.
A bedroom with a view of Manhattan in the Wythe Hotel.
