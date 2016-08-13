A communal space at the WeWork lab, on the 4th floor of 175 Varick St.
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.
Mike's second-floor office features locally-sourced cabinetry.
Near the room’s curving wall, a Verner Panton chair joins a K2 B console table by Tecta, topped by a vintage mirror by Robert Welch. The wall light is from Flos. “If I had more space, I’d just fill it with more stuff,” says Pearce.
The second-floor office is housed inside a rounded rectangle of concrete that the architect inserted on top of the old farmhouse.
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.
Design studio the Andes House saw potential for an office system in an unlikely material. Cholguán, a natural, lightweight composite wood board that's commonly found in industrial packaging and backing for furniture, has been manufactured by the Chilean forestry company Arauco for over 50 years.