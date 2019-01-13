The light-filled living area includes a Le Corbusier leather chair and a caned lounge chair. A door on the far wall opens up to a balcony space.
The light-filled living area includes a Le Corbusier leather chair and a caned lounge chair. A door on the far wall opens up to a balcony space.
Flos lighting hangs over a BluDot dining room table with Hay dining chairs.
Flos lighting hangs over a BluDot dining room table with Hay dining chairs.
Sliding walnut panels with reeded glass inserts enclose the bedroom area.
Sliding walnut panels with reeded glass inserts enclose the bedroom area.
A backsplash featuring custom matte black ceramic tiles by Waterworks is paired with stainless steel countertops. The timber cabinets, by JRs Custom Cabinets, are made of white oak.
A backsplash featuring custom matte black ceramic tiles by Waterworks is paired with stainless steel countertops. The timber cabinets, by JRs Custom Cabinets, are made of white oak.
Set cover photo