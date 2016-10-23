An austere palette defines the master bathroom, with subway tiles from Classic Tile New York, matte-black fixtures by California Faucets, and black perforated-aluminum Branch sconces by RBW.
An austere palette defines the master bathroom, with subway tiles from Classic Tile New York, matte-black fixtures by California Faucets, and black perforated-aluminum Branch sconces by RBW.
A series of Radient sconces by RBW illuminates the third-floor landing with a subtle graphic pop.
A series of Radient sconces by RBW illuminates the third-floor landing with a subtle graphic pop.
Interior designer Merrill Lyons plays with her son in the Brooklyn home she renovated with her husband, Charles Brill, a lighting designer and cofounder of New York–based company Rich Brilliant Willing (RBW). The couple’s design sensibility is marked by a warm mix of historic periods and styles, punctuated with pieces by RBW, including the circular brass Cinema chandelier that hangs in the living room. The leather sofa and teak credenza are vintage; the 1960s rosewood Genius armchair by Danish designer Illum Wikkelso was reupholstered with fabric sourced from an outlet.
Interior designer Merrill Lyons plays with her son in the Brooklyn home she renovated with her husband, Charles Brill, a lighting designer and cofounder of New York–based company Rich Brilliant Willing (RBW). The couple’s design sensibility is marked by a warm mix of historic periods and styles, punctuated with pieces by RBW, including the circular brass Cinema chandelier that hangs in the living room. The leather sofa and teak credenza are vintage; the 1960s rosewood Genius armchair by Danish designer Illum Wikkelso was reupholstered with fabric sourced from an outlet.
The Rod XL sofa by Piero Lissoni for Living Divani joins custom nesting tables, also designed by Di Stefano and Bongiorni and fabricated by Motta, in the refreshed living room.
The Rod XL sofa by Piero Lissoni for Living Divani joins custom nesting tables, also designed by Di Stefano and Bongiorni and fabricated by Motta, in the refreshed living room.
Set cover photo