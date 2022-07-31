SubscribeSign In
The material palette was investigated early on, along with a variety of layout options. The end product reflected both the homeowner’s style and the unique character of the home.
The ceramic floor tiles are from Ciot, while the ceramic wall tiles are from Céragrès.
The island helps to define and separate the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas.
The fire pit area displays a 48-inch concrete fire bowl, woven chairs, and upcycled tree stumps for kid-friendly-seating.
Fabrikate custom designed the Blackbutt cabinetry in the kitchen, with marble stone on the countertops. The lights above the dining table were found and repurposed.
After discovering extra space in an enclosed storage loft, Alessia converted it into an en-suite.
In the primary bedroom, daughters Ellis and Panda play on pieces of a 1972 Camaleonda sofa by Mario Bellini. A Davide Groppi Moon pendant, made of Japanese paper, hangs overhead.
A peek at one of the home's two bedroom suites, which features a custom mural and wardrobe.
